A level 400 student of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) has allegedly ended her own life under bizarre circumstances

Rita Anane was allegedly found hanging by her neck with a rope when her coursemates entered her room to check on her

Rita's family say the story does not up and are asking police to get to the bottom of the matter and get justice from their relative

A promising 25-year-old female student of the University of Education, Winneba, has allegedly taken her own life in her hostel room.

Rita Anane's bizarre incident has left many students on campus and her colleagues at the hostel scratching their heads.

Many are wondering what could have pushed the promising Information Communication Technology (ICT) student at the university to decide to end her life by hanging.

According to a report by Twi-speaking UTV on Wednesday, October 3, 2023, her coursemates found her hanging by the neck with a rope when they stormed into her room to check on her.

The report also disclosed that Rita's boyfriend has been taken into custody by the police to aid with investigations.

Rita Anane's body has been deposited at the morgue by police for autopsy.

Rita's family say they want answers

Following Rita's passing her family arrived at the campus to demand answers about the tragic turn of events in the life of their daughter.

A family member who introduced himself as Christopher Yaw Abisah said something did not add up and so the family are demanding justice for the demise of the student.

"We are leaving the whole issue for the law to take its course...we will go to the police station and hear from them. If it is true that she handed herself we can communicate with you [media]," Abisah said.

Rita Anane was declared the Best Female Entrepreneurship Award winner for 2023. She was also declared the 2023 Female Personality of the Year by the school, according to Abisah.

