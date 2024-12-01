Election 2024: Electoral Commission Recalls Ballot Papers For Western And Eastern Regions
- The Electoral Commission has recalled ballot papers for use in the Eastern and Western Regions
- The commission explained that the recall is in response to an incident involving a defaced ballot paper
- The special voting exercise for these two regions has been rescheduled to Thursday, December 5, 2024
The Electoral Commission has recalled ballot papers intended for the Eastern and Western Regions.
The commission explained that there had been an incident involving a defaced ballot paper.
The special voting exercise for these two regions, initially scheduled for Monday, December 2, has been rescheduled to Thursday, December 5.
This is to allow for the reprinting and redistribution of the affected ballots.
At an emergency press briefing, Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the commission, explained that the decision was prompted by a report from National Security, which revealed that a defaced ballot paper, earmarked for destruction, had been found outside a printing house.
The commission has commenced the reprinting process and urged all voters and candidates to remain calm and cooperate as steps are taken to resolve the issue.
Dr Omane Boamah, the National Democratic Congress Director of Elections and IT commended the decision despite concerns over its timing, just six days before the election.
“We’re unhappy this happened, but the EC made the right call,” he said after the briefing.
Electoral Commission under scrutiny over ballots
The Electoral Commission has courted controversy in the past week, especially when it announced shortfalls in the ballot papers set to some Volta Region constituencies
The commission has assured political parties it is working to rectify these shortfalls in the opposition stronghold.
The areas affected by the shortfall are the Keta, Ketu North, Ho Central, Hohoe, and Ho West constituencies.
After the commission was criticised, it dismissed suggestions that the ballot paper shortfalls only occurred in the Volta Region, saying the shortfalls were being experienced in other regions.
Presidential candidates sign peace pact
YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP presidential candidate, and John Mahama, the NDC presidential Candidate, led the signing of a peace pact ahead of the elections.
The peace pact was signed at the Kempinski Hotel as the two main political camps sought to clinch the presidency. The signing is designed to ensure the candidates commit to ensuring peace prevails after the elections, regardless of who wins.
The National Peace Council and the Institute of Democratic Governance administered the peace pact.
