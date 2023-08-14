In Ghana and many other places, people in love relationships support each other, especially financially, to become better.

Most often, it is the men in the relationship who extend financial help to their female partners with the hope that the women will always feel indebted to them and, therefore, not leave them

But a young man in Takoradi was not so fortunate after the lady he invested so much in broke up with him

A young man living at Eshiem in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region allegedly took his life because of a woman.

The young man called Clement is believed to be in his twenties. Before he was found, Clement had been reported missing for a few days.

The Chief of the community spokesperson, Nana Kofi, told Connect FM that there had been an intensive search for Clemet since he was reported missing, but they did not find him alive.

A young Ghanaian man took his life after his girlfriend left him Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

Clement found dead on a farm

The deceased was found dead on a rubber farm hanging on one of the trees.

His friends claim he had been complaining about his lover, who had abandoned him. He told them his intentions to take his life, but no one took him seriously.

“I was home when a farmer came to inform me that he had spotted a dead body in his rubber farm. We followed him to the farm and realized the youngman had died. We told the police and they came for the dead body which had already decomposed.

“We hear he had been complaining about his girlfriend for some time. He tells his friends that she has jilted him for another man after spending so much on the lady. He informed them about his plans to take his life but nobody took him seriously until it happened,” Nana Kofi said.

Assembly member for the area, Armstrong Arthur, said Clement works with Wng Kang Company in Eshiem.

Meanwhile, the Police in Takoradi have started investigating Clement’s death.

The Assembly member said they are hopeful the ongoing police investigation will reveal the truth.

Hostel mates saved a student who attempted to fall off a story building

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) almost took his own life at the Brunie Complex on campus.

But the student would have died for the timely intervention of some hostel mates who pulled him to safety.

In a viral video posted to @VOICE_of_KNUST, other students in the hostel, particularly females, could be heard crying as the drama ensued.

There were loud cheers when his housemates finally rescued him.

