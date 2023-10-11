Ghanaian residents in Israel say they feel safe despite the escalating conflict triggered by the terrorist group, Hamas

A Ghanaian who claims to be in touch with the Ghanaian community in the Jewish state suggests a state-sponsored evacuation may not be successful

Seth Cudjoe said the Ghanaian Embassy in Israel has been in constant communication with the Ghanaian community and has been providing safety tips

Despite the escalating situation in the Middle East triggered by Hamas' attack on Israel, Ghanaians living in Israel say they don't want to be evacuated.

The calls for evacuation were suggested by Ghanaians on social media when news broke that Hamas, a group regarded as a pro-Palestine terrorist group, infiltrated Israel, entered Israeli homes and killed about 800 civilians.

Hours after the attack on the Jewish state, a reprisal attack was launched on Palestine in what Israel promised would be severe and far-reaching.

Despite the situation in the Middle East, some Ghanaians living in Israel have said they do not want to leave the country.

On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Seth Cudjoe, a Ghanaian living in Israel, told Accra-based Joy News that he prefers to stay in the country with his newborn despite the full-scale war that has been triggered between Palestine and Israel.

“I am not planning to come back to Ghana...I can’t leave my wife and jump to Ghana. The Ghana community is not ready to leave to Ghana unless the worst confronts us,” he said.

Although Cudjoe does not officially speak for the Ghanaian community, he added that no Ghanaian would join even a government-sponsored evacuation plan.

“The Ghanaian community in Israel feels safer in Israel," he was emphatic.

He said the Ghanaian Embassy in Israel has been in touch with citizens and provided helpful tips on staying safe in the country.

The Israeli Mission in Ghana has also said would be too early to consider an evacuation of Ghanaian citizens.

