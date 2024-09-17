The National Democratic Congress presidential candidate has urged demonstrators not to engage in any violent confrontation

John Dramani Mahama said the demonstration expected to take place today (September 17, 2024) must be peaceful and incident-free

The protest is intended to register the NDC's displeasure with the Electoral Commission's alleged misconduct with the voter register

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has warned persons who may foment trouble at the scheduled demonstration to stay at home.

The NDC is set to stage a massive demonstration nationwide today, Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

John Mahama says the NDC demo is expected to be a peaceful procession and violent persons should stay home.

The protest is intended to register the party's displeasure with the Electoral Commission concerning the voter register, particularly the EC's alleged refusal to allow an independent audit before the 2024 elections.

Myjoyonline reported that John Mahama urged all demonstrators to be peaceful and refrain from any acts of violence that could mar the event.

He said persons who know they could not peacefully conduct themselves should rather not join the procession.

"We want only the people of peace to join us,” the NDC flagbearer said.

The NDC will take their protest to all the 16 regional EC offices nationwide.

The national executives in Accra will also march to the EC head office, where they will deliver a petition at the headquarters and another at the Parliament House.

John Mahama stated that policemen would be present throughout the procession to ensure protesters were safe.

He urged protesters not to clash with the police and to heed their instructions.

“The police are our friends. They have not done anything to us, so don’t let anybody go attacking the police on a peaceful demonstration.”

He added that after the petition has been presented to the EC and Parliament, the crowd should immediately disperse and go home quietly.

Thousands are expected to join the protest today.

EC appeals to Mahama to intervene

Meanwhile, the EC has urged former President Mahama to bring the NDC to the discussion table to address the party’s concerns about the provisional voter register.

The EC’s appeal follows concerns raised by the NDC about certain discrepancies it allegedly identified in the provisional voter register.

The EC said the best way to ascertain the credibility and integrity of the 2024 Voters Register was to present the party's concerns at a discussion table.

Asiedu Nketiah slams EC for suggestion

YEN.com.gh also reported that Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the NDC, has rubbished calls from the EC to the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama, to come to the discussion table.

According to him, the party’s demand for a forensic audit of the voter register is in the best interest of the flagbearer, and he would not shoot himself in the foot by siding with the commission.

