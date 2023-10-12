Agbogbomefia of Asogli Togbe Afede XIV has made calls for the review of the constitution under the next government

Togbe Afede XIV said the 1992 constitution of Ghana grants too much power to the Head of State

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli urged the next government to emulate late President John Evans Atta Mills and take the review of the constitution seriously

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, has challenged the next political administration to consider a review of the nation’s constitution.

Addressing the grand durbar of the 2023 Asogli Yam Festival, Togbe Afede said the current constitution had granted the President a biased power scale.

Togbe Afede XIV (C) urged the next government to review the constitution. Source: Facebook/@JohnDramaniMahama/@Togbe Afede XIV/@Dr.MahamuduBawumia

Source: Facebook

He also complained that the current constitution is not helping in the corruption fight.

“I admonish that our next government, just like Atta Mills did, take the review of our Constitution seriously.”

In the past, people like renowned businessman Sam Jonah have called for a review of the constitution to reduce the raft of Executive powers granted to presidents under the current dispensation.

Mahama pledges to review ex gratia

YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Dramani Mahama wants to review the ex gratia and other benefits of Article 71 office holders.

He said if he gets the nod to return as president, he will continue the review process of the 1992 Constitution started under late President Atta Mills.

His comments follow a debate about ex gratia payments after Togbe Afede returned over GH¢360,000 paid to him as a parting gift for service as a Council of State member.

Akufo-Addo supports calls for reviews

President Akufo-Addo has in the past said he is a firm believer in the calls for the 1992 Constitution to be reviewed to deal with gaps.

The president said the constitution is a living organism and must grow to deal with the dynamics of the time.

His comments at an event to mark 30 years of the Fourth Republican Constitution follow similar calls by experts in the past.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh