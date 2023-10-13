The Tema Development Company has been accused of selling choice land earmarked for the development of a children's library to a private developer

The private developer is alleged to have already cleared the land for the construction of a casino

NDC MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor made the claim, along with a video of the said land in a post on X

Baffling reports gaining ground on social media suggest that a government institution has sold land earmarked for the development of a kid's library for the private construction of a casino.

The claim was made by opposition MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, on X on Thursday, October 12, 2023, triggering a barrage of critical comments against the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

Stock images showing a Roulette wheel for the depiction of a casino and a child reading in a library. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@womenworking

According to the MP, the decision to sell the Tema Children's Library land was taken by the Tema Development Company (TDC).

"TDC led by Alice Ofori Atta has decided to sell off the Children’s Library land in Tema to a Chinese man for the purposes of building a casino. Yes, you heard me, a casino,” excerpts of his post read.

To the outspoken opposition MP, apart from the effect the sale of the land will have on efforts to instil the culture of reading in children, the Tema Children's Library holds significant historical value.

He explained that the land that has been sold was "allocated when Nkrumah [Ghana's first president] built Tema Township."

The MP's post includes a video showing people working on the land as part of preparation works for the siting of the casino.

“We want to know who is behind this thing,” a resident who was in support of the move was heard saying in the video.

@profdublyn_zee on X feels Ghana's institutions have failed:

"When govt institutions fail to work, this is the chaos that it creates. Our young generation and generations unborn will never forgive us. We’re selling off every resource to foreigners for pittance and not getting any benefits for future generations. Why?"

@JeremiahOdoi expressed worry over the report:

"Hmmm! Bro is sad This government is a total scam! From president to appointees."

Meanwhile, the TDC has denied all the claims by the lawmaker.

A man identified in a report by GhanaWeb as Ian Ocquaye, Protocol and Administrative Office at TDC, so no such thing has happened.

“A Member of Parliament who is supposed to be making very factual statements should not be seen to be making such frivolous allegations. In the first place all the statements that he made are baseless, without any evidence,” the report quoted him.

Special Prosecutor petitions Chief Justice to change judge on Cecilia Dapaah's case

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the Office of the Special Prosecutor has petitioned the Chief Justice against the judge hearing the Cecilia Dapaah case.

The OSP has explained in a short statement posted on social media that the judge, Justice Edward Twum, is prejudiced against the OSP.

The OSP disclosed that he will no longer participate in ongoing proceedings until the judge is removed.

Dapaah is under investigation for corruption and corruption-related offences.

Source: YEN.com.gh