NDC MP Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has raised concerns about the state of Ghana's democracy, stating that it is not serving its ultimate purpose

According to her, apart from failing institutions and the exodus of youth, there are other problems with the current dispensation that need urgent attention

The concerns raised by the MP for Klottey Korle were contained in a LinkedIn post published on October 13, 2023

NDC Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has recently published a critical assessment of Ghana's current democracy.

In a post on LinkedIn dated October 13, 2023, the two-time MP, and daughter of the late president Jerry John Rawlings, raised profound concerns regarding the state of democracy in Ghana.

MP for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings. Source: Facebook/Parliament.of.Ghana

Source: Facebook

Zanetor meant to safeguard democracy, expressing worry that many of them are being pressured into submission by members of the political elite.

"So, what have we used that to achieve?? What can we proudly say about our country? We have managed to dismantle all our institutions by infusing that poisonous serum of political interference and partisanship. And to what ends?" she quizzed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She particularly raised doubts about the credibility of the upcoming 2024 elections, questioning whether they will be a genuine exercise of democracy or another charade, allowing for the erosion of democratic principles and the will of the Ghanaian people.

The MP also highlighted her concerns about the political lessons being imparted to the youth and the alarming trend of young people leaving the country.

She argued that this mass emigration would pose a significant challenge for the next president in mobilising the human resources needed to address the country's challenges.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings is preparing to run for a third consecutive term as an MP in the 2024 elections.

Her political party, the opposition National Democratic Congress, will also be making its third consecutive attempt to secure the presidency under the leadership of former president John Dramani Mahama.

Her commentary underscores the pressing issues facing Ghana's democracy and its political landscape.

Akufo-Addo dances with Zanetor

In an unrelated story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Akufo-Addo danced heartily with Zanetor last February when he attended the 2022 WASSA event as the special guest of honour.

The president danced with the NDC MP at the plush event held at Burma Camp in Accra.

The president moved his waist and feet skilfully to high-life tunes from the military band to the admiration of other guests at the event.

Adwoa Safo appeals to NPP delegates to renew her mandate

In a separate story, YEN.ocm.gh reported that Sarah Adwoa Safo disclosed plans to contest the Dome-Kwabenya seat, appealing to delegates to remember her during the upcoming primaries.

She said in a video published on X that she remains committed to pushing for the best interest of her constituents.

Adwoa Safo not long ago grabbed headlines for leaving Parliament and her post as gender minister for a very long time without permission.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh