Togbe Afede's Asogli State has responded to claims by Paul Adom-Otchere that sought to suggest that the paramount chief has been insincere for returning GH¢365,392 ex gratia

The Asogli State said the TV personality made many false claims against their respected chief during an editorial about the refund

The Asogli State said in a statement that Togbe Afede's rejection of the ex gratia should not become a partisan political matter

The Asogli State Council has responded to claims made by controversial TV personality Paul Adom-Otchere following Togbe Afede XIV’s refund of GH¢365,392 ex gratia.

Togbe Afede XIV.

Source: UGC

According to the council, Adom-Otchere made many false statements when he discussed the paramount chief’s return of the money back to state coffers.

Among other things, the TV personality said if the paramount chief of the Asogli State can refund the ex gratia given to him as his mandatory benefit as a former member of the Council of State, then he should also return salaries paid to him - especially when his attendance at meetings was not regular.

“The numbers Paul Adorn-Otchere presented on Togbe's attendance at meetings of the Council of State are both incorrect and misleading and are a disingenuous attempt to discredit Togbe's performance at the Council. We challenge him to provide the Council's attendance register from which he compiled his numbers for all to know the truth,” the Asogli State said in a statement.

The Asogli State noted that the Council of State had three committees, one of which Togbe chaired with “an excellent plenary meeting attendance record.”

“Togbe did not say the Ex Gratia payments were illegal. He believes part-time work by our senior citizens should not merit Ex Gratia payment by our poor country.

“Finally, Togbe's rejection of the Ex Gratia payment is not a partisan political matter,” the statement added.

Asogli State's statement in response to Paul Adom-Otchere.

Source: UGC

Paul Adom-Otchere's claims against Togbe Afede

The TV personality accused the Paramount Chief of Asogli State of insincerity after returning GH¢365,392 to state coffers.

The money was paid to the paramount chief as ex gratia for serving as a member of the Council of State from 2017 to 2020 but he refunded to the government. He clarified that the payment was unnecessary because he had been duly paid salaries and other benefits as a Council of State member.

He also explained that he returned the money because he disliked huge ex gratia made out to public servants. He has been praised by millions of Ghanaians for returning the money. Many admired him for what they say is a rare trait of a former Ghanaian public servant.

However, during an editorial on his popular Good Evening Ghana show on Metro TV, Mr Adom-Otchere took a different view. Subjecting Togbe Afede’s gesture to his “touchscreen analysis” he said the respected chief and business mogul should have also refunded unmerited salaries and transport allowance advanced to him during his time as a Council of State member.

Source: YEN.com.gh