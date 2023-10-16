The government's decision to give the Amanzule Conservation area to a mining company is being fought strongly

The Ghana Environment Advocacy is leading a group of like-minded NGOs to fight the mining in the conservation area located in Ellembelle and Nzema East districts

The NGOs say the Amanzule wetland is home to the largest remaining expanse of undisturbed swamp forest in Ghana

A coalition of NGOs, led by Ghana Environment Advocacy, is preparing to submit a petition to the Minerals Commission regarding mining activities in the Amanzule Conservation Area.

Amanzule is situated in the Ellembelle and Nzema East districts of the Western Region.

The petition opposes the concession of this area to the Yellow Gold Mining Company and seeks to raise awareness about the potential environmental impacts.

Ghana's largest swamp forest under threat

Amanzule wetland, home to the largest remaining expanse of undisturbed swamp forest in Ghana, is facing a looming threat due to mining interests. This area, boasting rich biodiversity and distinct blackwater ecosystems, is of immense ecological importance.

The NGOs are calling for action to safeguard Amanzule's unique environment, emphasising the urgent need to protect it from degradation resulting from industrial activities.

Arocha Ghana, another environmental NGO opposing the move to mine in Amanzule, has pointed to the passage of LI 2462 on mining in Forest Reserves and says licenses have already been given for mining to take place in eight forest reserves.

Three of these reserves are globally significant biodiversity areas in Ghana, the NGO said.

A potential community nature reserve

There are efforts underway to designate Amanzule as a Community Nature Reserve, and it is being considered for Ramsar designation.

The project, funded by the Netherlands Government and implemented by the Ghana Wildlife Society, aims to preserve this area's pristine nature and biodiversity.

Challenges ahead

Given the large catchment area and varying population density, establishing a zonation system becomes essential to prioritize conservation efforts in the most biologically significant and intact regions.

Furthermore, freshwater lagoons in the vicinity, such as those used by the Nzulenso community for fishing, face potential sustainability and pollution challenges that require effective regulation and enforcement.

These NGOs are committed to protecting the Amanzule Conservation Area and ensuring its preservation for future generations, aligning with international efforts to safeguard biodiversity and wetland ecosystems.

