A businessman who lost about GH¢200,000 worth of products due to the Akosombo Dam spillage disaster has appealed to the government for immediate assistance.

Harry Cosmos Amevor says he wants help to get back on his feet after losing the substantial investment following the floods that wreaked havoc in at least three districts in the Tongu area in the Volta Region.

He mentions in a Joy News report that he is unable to eat due to the loss.

"I sell toiletries, that is, toilet rolls, tissues...takeaway packs..'Ghana Must Go [a plastic bag]...and rubbers...I have vans that distribute the goods on a credit basis so that weeks later we go for the cash," he explained.

He is seeking government intervention, including possible loans with grace periods to recover the losses.

Amevor supplies products to multiple hotels in the region, with many of them being severely affected by the flooding. He highlights the plight of communities like Sogakope, where a significant number of hotels have been submerged.

"I am appealing to the government to come to our aid...we could take a loan if the bank would accept us and give us a grace period to pay back the money," he said when he appeared on Newsfile on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

The disaster struck following a decision by the Volta River Authority (VRA) to initiate a "controlled spillage" due to high water levels in the Akosombo Dam, which, in turn, was a result of unpredictable rainfall patterns linked to climate change.

The spillage led to flooding in multiple districts, causing thousands to be displaced and raising concerns about disease outbreaks, as essential services such as water and electricity were disrupted.

Climate change's role in the flood

The Deputy Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) attributes the heavy inflow and floods to climate change, emphasising the significance of global warming in altering rainfall patterns and water volumes from upstream regions.

NADMO has been providing relief aid and shelter for the displaced, but more rainfall is expected, indicating a potential rise in displaced populations and damage to property.

Amevor's story highlights the significant impact of climate change-induced events, like the Akosombo Dam spillage, on local communities and businesses.

VRA justifies decision to spill water from the Akosombo Dam

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the VRA has said the discharge of excess water from the Akosombo Dam is inevitable despite the humanitarian crisis it has caused.

Deputy Chief Executive of the VRA, Edward Obeng Kenzo, said there are potential dangers to the dam and to human life if the water exceeds its operational limits.

He warned that if the dam were to rupture, the ensuing surge of water would inundate areas along the riverbank and even far away areas in Greater Accra like Tema.

