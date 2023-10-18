A High Court in the UK has thrown out the government of Ghana's challenge of a $140 million judgment debt

An international firm sued the government over the termination of two power deals in 2021

The government was arguing that it had not been served court documents appropriately in the lead-up to the judgment debt

Ghana is edging closer to paying another judgment debt after a UK high court threw out the government’s challenge of a claim by GPGC, a subsidiary of international firm Trafigura.

Trafigura sued the Ghana government for terminating two power deals in 2021 and was awarded a judgment debt of some US$140 million by a UK court.

President Akufo-Addo (L) and Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame (R). Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ghana had argued that the company had to serve the government through diplomatic channels.

The UK court ruled that Ghana’s argument was untenable.

Trafigura, via email, went through the finance ministry in serving the court documents with all correspondence duly acknowledged and court dates agreed.

IMANI Africa honorary vice president Bright Simons described the government’s challenge in court as delay tactics by Attorney General Godfred Dame.

Judgement debt due West Africa Gas Limited

YEN.com.gh reported in 2022 that the government was ordered by a London Court of Arbitration to pay over $70 million to West Africa Gas Limited.

The government was ordered to pay the money to the company after it terminated its Gas sales agreement dated October 9, 2015, with Ghana for what it says were roadblocks created by the former.

Judgement debts paid since 2017

Since 2017, the Akufo-Addo government has paid Judgment debts totalling GH¢125 million.

The highest judgment debt was paid in 2018, an amount of 30.9 million cedis paid to Jubilee Tractors and Assembly Plant Limited.

The payments are higher than during the first four years of the Mahama government.

Revealed: Full List Of Beneficiaries Of Woyome’s ¢51.2m Judgment Debt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the then-opposition NPP had chanced on a list purported to have some key meNDC members who allegedly benefited from the GH¢51.2 million judgment debt wrongfully paid to Alfred Woyome.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh