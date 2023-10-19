The National Cathedral Secretariat has rejected suggestions that the project lacks transparency

Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Rev Anaba made the claims to justify their headlines grabbing decision to resign from the board of the controversial project

Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, Executive Director of the National Cathedral Project, said in a statement that the claims that a project audit process has been halted are false

The National Cathedral Secretariat has strongly refuted the recent claims made by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev Eastwood Anaba regarding the transparency flow related to the ongoing project.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Rev Anaba resigned from the Cathedral Board of Trustees, expressing concerns about the perceived lack of transparency and the failure to initiate an audit into the project's expenses.

Their resignation grabbed national headlines and has been seen by critics of the project as proof that it is founded on lies and corruption.

In response to these allegations, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, Executive Director of the National Cathedral Project, has said the claims by the two respected clergymen that an audit process has been halted are entirely unfounded.

In a statement released on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Dr Opoku-Mensah said the Board had previously rejected a resolution from Duncan-Williams and Rev Anaba dated January 23, because they deemed it redundant and an attempt to politicise the project.

“The audit, , is underway, and the Secretariat is fully cooperating to ensure its timely completion,” the statement said.

The Secretariat said there are attempts to politicise and spread misinformation about the National Cathedral.

The statement said the Secretariat remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding integrity and transparency.

The findings of the audit, performed by Deloitte, will be made public, reflecting the project's genuine objectives and intentions, it said.

