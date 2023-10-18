Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev Eastwood Anaba have stepped down from the National Cathedral Board of Trustees

Duncan-Williams and Eastwood Anaba said the government had failed to ensure an independent audit of the project

The two Christian leaders had earlier called for the suspension of the project pending an independent audit

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Reverend Eastwood Anaba have resigned from the National Cathedral's Board of Trustees over its lack of transparency.

In a statement signed by the two, they attributed the resignation to the failure of the government to appoint an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to the controversial project.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba. Source: Facebook/@Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams/@Tri Thức Trẻ.

Source: Facebook

Back in January, they had called for the project's suspension pending an audit.

They are also arguing now that the economic crisis has altered the timelines for the project.

“The current economic climate in Ghana presents obstacles to the timely construction and completion of the National Cathedral.”

Duncan-Williams is the Founder of Action Chapel, while Anaba is the President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries.

Committee to probe project

Parliament okayed the forming of a committee to probe the controversial National Cathedral Construction Project

The probe follows a motion filed by the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and six other NDC MPs.

The Second Deputy Speaker expressed concern that too much money had been spent on the project with little results.

Ablakwa's scrutiny of the Cathedral project

YEN.com.gh has reported on Ablakwa's attempts at ensuring accountability in the National Cathedral project.

For instance, he claimed that the secretary of the project's board, Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng, had multiple identities.

Ablakwa claimed he also goes by the identity of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Ablakwa raises issues with incorporation

YEN.com.gh also reported Ablakwa's revelations that Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Reverend Professor Cephas Narh Omenyo, were not included in the incorporation of the Cathedral despite being trustees.

Ablakwa also said his checks in the US indicated that the project was incorporated in Washington, DC, under the name "National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc." This name was different from what was incorporated in Ghana.

The controversies around the National Cathedral prompted its Board of Trustees to subject the project to a statutory audit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh