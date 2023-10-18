Nana Akufo-Addo has asked the Christian Council to pray to God to help the public have a better understanding of political leadership

According to the President, contrary to popular perception, not every leader wants to embezzle state money

he call during a courtesy visit to the Jubilee House by the new Chairman of the Christian Council, Right Rev. Dr. Hilliad Della Dogbe

President Nana Akufo-Addo has called upon the Christian Council and the religious community in Ghana to pray for the public's understanding.

He also urged the Council to pray for people to recognise that not all elected leaders are corrupt.

The President made the call during a courtesy visit to the Jubilee House by the new Chairman of the Christian Council, Right Rev. Dr. Hilliad Della Dogbe.

Nana Akufo-Addo smiles as he speaks at a public forum. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

Akufo-Addo further emphasised the importance of dispelling the unfortunate perception that all leaders are corrupt, as reported by Joy News.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He also encouraged the public to have hope in the government's anti-corruption institutions and agencies that ensure accountability.

In response, Right Rev. Dogbe assured the President of the Christian community's commitment to praying for God's guidance and protection for the nation.

Akufo-Addo faces backlash over comments to victims of Akosombo Dam spillage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Nana Akufo-Addo has been slammed by a section of the Ghanaian public over his comments to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The President said on Monday when he visited the victims that if it was about which community voted for him, he wouldn't be there to sympathise with them.

However, on social media, many Ghanaians felt that comment was unnecessary although a few saw nothing wrong with it.

Meanwhile, the VRA has said the discharge of excess water from the Akosombo Dam, saying it is inevitable despite the humanitarian crisis it has caused.

Deputy Chief Executive of the VRA, Edward Obeng Kenzo, said there are potential dangers to the dam and to human life if the water exceeds its operational limits.

He warned that if the dam were to rupture, the ensuing surge of water would inundate areas along the riverbank.

Akufo-Addo commissions assembly plant for China-made vehicle

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Akufo-Addo commissioned the second phase of the Sinotruk Vehicle Assembly Plant in Tema.

The vehicle assembly plant is part of the government's 1-district-1-factory agenda, the President disclosed.

Phase 3 of the project, which started with the commissioning of the second phase, involves the establishment of a component manufacturing factory at Golf City in Tema.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh