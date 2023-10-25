Three Cameroonian nationals have been jailed for fraudulently acquiring the Ghana card and Ghana passport

The three convicts plead guilty to also entering and remaining in Ghana without a permit in addition to the Ghana Card fraud

The three have been identified as Tibab Beltus Mbachick, Mbaku Ransson and Mba Dieudonne Akuro

Three Cameroonians have been jailed for fraudulently acquiring the Ghana card and Ghana passport in an attempt to travel to Europe.

The three were fined GH¢4,000 each and are to serve a month's imprisonment each.

Source: Getty Images

They have been identified as Tibab Beltus Mbachick, Mbaku Ransson and Mba Dieudonne Akuro.

In default of the fine, the suspects could serve three months imprisonment each.

The three pleaded guilty to attempting to obtain Ghanaian passports by false declaration, obtaining Ghana Birth Certificates by false declaration, obtaining Ghana Cards by false declaration and entering and remaining in Ghana without a permit.

Mohammed Abdul Kadir Halid, who acted as a father, is being held on charge of abetment of crime, attempting to obtain Ghanaian Passports by false declaration.

Nigerian women jailed for sex trafficking

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that two Nigerian women were jailed for 10 years and seven years with hard labour after a sex trafficking conviction.

The two women cried in court when sentenced on trafficking charges and begged to be sent back to Nigeria.

The four trafficking victims were in number and all Nigerian nationals, according to testimony in the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

Thief traced using stolen AirPods

In August 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that a thief was arrested after he broke into a room at Nungua in Accra and stole cash and personal effects, including Apple AirPods.

30-year-old Bortey Borteye's decision to steal the AirPods helped police track the gadget on the complainant's phone, leading to his arrest.

He has been jailed on two counts for five and two years, but the sentences will run concurrently.

Momo vendor jailed for impersonating police officer

A mobile money merchant was jailed after pretending to be the Oti Regional Police Commander to release a friend in police custody.

The merchant was jailed for six months with hard labour because of his false pretence attempt.

The merchant's friend had been arrested for possessing narcotic substances at Teshie Bush Road.

Source: YEN.com.gh