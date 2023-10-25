A 63-year-old Ghanaian woman living illegally in Taiwan for 34 years was arrested after attempting to flee police

Authorities found her lacking proper documents under a covered walkway and later confirmed her identity with a Ghanaian interpreter

The woman entered Taiwan in 1989 from Hong Kong but left in 1990, however, there were no records of her re-entry, and she is now under investigation for potential immigration law violations

Authorities in Taiwan have apprehended a 63-year-old Ghanaian woman who had been residing illegally in the country since 1989.

The woman managed to evade detection until recently when she attempted to flee upon seeing police officers, raising suspicion.

She was later found under a covered walkway in the Luzhou district, and she could not provide the necessary documents when asked.

It was later confirmed through a Ghanaian interpreter that she was indeed Ghanaian.

The police investigation revealed that she entered Taiwan in June 1989, transited from Hong Kong, and left in March 1990.

However, there were no records indicating her re-entry into the country. Living alone and working as a cleaner for the past three decades, she is currently held in a shelter provided by the National Immigration Agency, New Taipei City service centre, while authorities investigate her potential breach of Taiwan’s immigration laws.

