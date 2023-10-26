The Ghana Military Academy has released the entry requirements for the 2023 enlistment of recruits.

The recruitment is open to citizens between the ages of 18 and 26 who are unmarried, physically fit and of good character

The application deadline for applications for the 2023 army recruitment is Sunday, November 19, 2023

Source: Facebook

Applicants must also have a minimum of six credits at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) level, including English and Mathematics, or a minimum of six credits at WASSCE.

Electronic Vouchers for application can be purchased for GH¢350 at designated post offices.

Graphic Online has published the detailed eligibility requirements.

