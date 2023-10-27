Fire Guts Compound House In Oforikrom Leaving Over 50 Homeless

A fire swept through a compound house and destroyed 21 bedrooms at Anloga in the Ashanti Region.

The fire displaced over 50 persons who have been forced to seek shelter with friends and family

Properties running into thousands of Ghana cedis were destroyed by the fire on October 27, 2023

A fire swept through a compound house and destroyed 21 bedrooms at Anloga in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The Friday, October 27 fire displaced more than 50 persons who are said to be living with friends and family now.

The fire left over 50 persons without shelter. Source: Facebook/@Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Getty Images

Properties running into thousands of Ghana cedis were also destroyed by the fire.

The fire started at about 10 a.m. and took over an hour to be controlled.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The cause of the fire remains unknown as yet.

Fire rocks Makola again

A fire destroyed over 200 shops at the Makola Mall in Accra, according to the Ghana Fire Service

The fire service told YEN.com.gh that it had been able to save over 2,000 shops from being destroyed

Fire service personnel braved small explosions from gas cylinders to keep the fire under control.

Bawumia discloses government’s plan to buy helicopters for Fire Service

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in December last year that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, announced a plan by the government to make the Ghana National Fire Service a world-class service.

The Vice President said there is a plan by the government to acquire modern rescue helicopters for the national fighters to deal with their logistical challenges.

Dr Bawumia commented when he commissioned a two-storey dormitory block, a two-storey classroom block and a dining hall for the Fire Academy and Training School.

Ghanaian man who lost his family to fire in need of support

In 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that a homeless man's sad story surfaced on social media and got many very emotional.

Two kind gentlemen saw the 60-year-old man on the streets of Accra, approached him and found out he had lost his family to a fire outbreak.

Brown also revealed that things got worse after his loss, and he had to stay on the streets and eat from dumpsters to survival.

The older man is battling kidney problems, and Ghanaians are being called to help.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh