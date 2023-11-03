Kofi Amoabeng says he feels vindicated for stating in the past that Ghanaians made a mistake by voting for Nana Akufo-Addo

He repeated his earlier position during an interview with TV3's Berla Mundi, where he said Ghana's economic situation now is "desperate"

Amoabeng's passionate comments are similar to those of many well-meaning Ghanaians and experts on Ghana's political and economic landscape

Captain (rtd) Prince Kofi Amoabeng, the founder of the now-defunct UT Bank, has expressed strong concerns about the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

In a recent TV3 interview, Amoabeng said Ghanaians made a mistake by voting for President Akufo-Addo.

Kofi Amoabeng (L) and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo, @tv3_ghana

Source: Facebook

Amoabeng acknowledged that he had previously faced criticism for making such statements, but he now believes that the current situation in the country vindicates his concerns.

"When you vote people into power, they are to represent you. That's the wider context. Democracy is about representation -- people are going to represent us or to act in our names. As it turned out, we voted wrongly," he said.

He expressed his belief that things have taken a turn for the worse under President Akufo-Addo's leadership, to the point where resources for future generations have been squandered.

He pointed to the current economic challenges, including high taxes, inflation, and rising utility costs, as evidence of the difficult times Ghanaians are facing. Additionally, he emphasised that the nation's prospects have been compromised due to mounting debt.

"For what is happening around, I think yes we voted wrongly...times are really hard. What the government has done this time is unbelievable. We have consumed the past...the present and the future. Some debts have been scheduled ahead of us. It is a desperate situation and I don't think we've been in this situation before," he added.

Asked by the interviewer Berla Mundi if he would have made the same comments had his bank not been closed down under the current administration, he responded:

"Absolutely yes".

He believes that even if UT Bank were still operational, he would have criticised the government because of the widespread suffering experienced by Ghanaians.

Amoabeng's comments echo the perspectives of many well-meaning Ghanaians and experts on Ghana's political and economic landscape.

