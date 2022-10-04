The former boss of the Unique Trust Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has revealed how he had to sell his mansion and Range Rover to avoid going broke

He says currently, he owns only a shoe and a watch as he opened up on how life has treated him ever since his bank was collapsed during the banking sector clean-up exercise

Mr Kofi Amoabeng was also full of gratitude to businessman and philanthropist Seidu Agongo for being the only Ghanaian who offered to assist him

The founder of now-defunct UT Bank Prince Kofi Amoabeng has opened up about how life has treated him and still treated him after his bank collapsed.

Mr Amoabeng, who shed more light on his present situation, said he had to sell his mansion and luxurious Range Rover vehicle to avoid going broke.

Former UT bank boss Prince Kofi Amoabeng Image credit: @kofi.okyeredarko.1 @akosuapeace.npp @GoddessMzbeL

Bank Of Ghana Revokes Licences Of UT Bank And Other Banks For Being Insolvent

The Bank of Ghana revoked the licence of UT Bank and other banks in 2017 after they allegedly ran into bankruptcy. The BoG subsequently declared them insolvent because their liabilities overshadowed their assets.

Kofi Amoabeng Opens Up On How Banking Sector Clean-Up Has Affected His Life

Speaking to Accra-based TV3 on how he has been living after his bank went down under during the banking sector clean-up central bank, Mr Amoabeng narrated his grace to grass story, which has seen him make do with luxury to leave a very simple life.

In the interview, he also revealed that he owns just a shoe and a watch as he tries to live within his new-found modest lifestyle.

“I have one watch, I have one shoe so I don’t need much money. I don’t have to have a lot of money to enjoy life…I don’t drive Range Rover anymore, I drive a Lexus…I had to sell it (mansion) to organize myself not to get broke,” he said.

Seidu Agongo Is The Only Person Who Offered To Assist Me When My Pictures Surfaced

In a follow-up interview on Accra-based CTV, the retired military officer expressed gratitude to businessman and philanthropist Seidu Agongo for being the only Ghanaian who truly cared for him and offered to help when he posted a selfie wearing a scruffy beard with a sad face in 2020.

Even though he said he didn’t pursue that gesture, he remains grateful that out of many of those who mocked him, “one Ghanaian thought that instead of laughing at him, let me help.”

Mr Amoabeng, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, set tongues wagging on social media after that picture surfaced.

In the picture, the always clean-shaven former CEO of UT bank had ditched that professional, classy look and spotted a cap which led to speculations that he’s now a pauper on the verge of death following the collapse of the bank, evident in what some described as his dishevelled look.

But he categorically denied that broke status and said he took those pictures during the lockdown era.

