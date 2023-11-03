Kennedy Agyapong feels Dr Bawumia has been a failed economic whiz kid following the country's economic challenges

He said during an interview on Oyerepa FM that the vice president was touted as a great economist but Ghana's economy has worsened under his watch

Agyapong wants Dr Bawumia to answer some 170 questions he posed to Amissah-Arthur in 2016

Kennedy Agyapong, a hopeful contender for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer position, has voiced his concerns over the silence of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia regarding the country's struggling economy.

Agyapong, who is vying against Bawumia and two others for the NPP leadership in the 2024 polls, expressed his worry that the Vice President appears to be focused on digitalisation while the country's economy, which he was renowned for before 2016, is facing challenges.

"How can take pride in being a good economist when you criticised the government for interest rates at 14% in the past and now the interest rates under your watch have increased to 35%? How?" he quizzed in Twi.

Ken Agyapong made the comments during an interview on the Twi-speaking TV station, Oyerepa.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central stated that he would refrain from making a final assessment of the government's economic performance.

He, however, emphasised the need for Bawumia to address the concerns being raised about economic management and performance.

Agyapong pointed out the significant rise in interest rates, which have increased from 14% to 35%, and questioned the government's claim of success in this regard.

He also defended his position by highlighting Bawumia's history of demanding answers from then-Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

Bawumia had provided 170 statements at that time, to which he sought responses from Amissah-Arthur regarding the state of the economy.

Agyapong emphasised the importance of Bawumia addressing current economic challenges just as he had criticized the previous government's handling of economic affairs.

Ken Agyapong accuses Bawumia of attempting to bribe him to be his running mate

Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong recently alleged that he had been offered a bribe by the Bawumia campaign to be its running mate.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, the Bawumia campaign has denied the claim as false and one of the unwarranted attacks on the Vice President's presidential ambitions.

New research predicts victory for Dr Bawumia on November 4

YEN.com.gh reported previously that a new poll has projected a strong victory for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the November 4 NPP presidential primary.

The poll was conducted by the Institute of Research Innovation & Development at Kumasi Technical University.

The poll also reveals that the 15,595 NPP delegates interviewed believe Bawumia beats Kennedy Agyapong, his closest contender, in all key qualities.

