Man Jailed 20 Years For Killing Police Officer Near Kasoa In 2019

The man who killed two police officers at Buduburam near Kasoa in 2019 has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in hard labour by a High Court in Accra.

Eric Kojo Duah, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of man-slaughter after his lawyer negotiated a plea bargain with the Office of the Attorney General.

Eric Kojo Duah pleaded guilty to two counts of man-slaughter. Source: UGC/DGN Online

The convict had earlier pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder when the case started.

The judge, in sentencing the convict, indicated that he did not show any form of remorse in the courtroom during the case.

Source: YEN.com.gh