Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has asserted his authority as the sole kingmaker in Ashanti land amid tensions over becomes Offinso paramount chief

In a video posted on Facebook, the Asantehene addressed the royal gate opposing his recent refusal to accept a paramount chief nominee in Offinso, Dr KK Sarpong

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stressed that he has the final word on who becomes a chief and who does not

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has vehemently rebutted claims that he lacks the authority to install paramount chiefs within his domain.

The Asantehene has asserted his unique position as the sole kingmaker in Ashanti land, underscoring his prerogative to enstool or dethrone chiefs based on his convictions.

Addressing a gathering at the Manhyia Palace, Otumfuo shared an anecdote from the past, illustrating the significant role he plays in the chieftaincy affairs.

He recalled a scenario in which one of his predecessors rejected a paramount chief nominee solely on the grounds of their appearance, emphasising his unquestionable influence in the process.

“Tell the youth that I am the only person who enstools a chief, they shouldn’t allow themselves to be deceived. They are saying that they are the kingmakers and that Otumfuo is not a kingmaker… there is no stool on the Ashanti land that I am not kingmaker of," he declared in his local language, Twi (from 22 minutes into the video below).

This declaration comes in the wake of Otumfuo's recent decision to decline a request from Offinsohemaa Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko to accept Dr. K. K. Sarpong as the successor to the late Paramount Chief of Offinso.

This move has triggered agitation among the Ashyirem Royal Gate, who through the youth of Offinso, argue that the Asantehene is overstepping his traditional powers, casting him as autocratic and undermining the authority of Offinso Hemaa.

They firmly assert that Otumfuo should defer to the queen mother's prerogative in chieftaincy matters, challenging his ability to enstool or destool paramount chiefs.

Offinso youth call on river gods to deal with kingmakers following rejection of Dr Sarpong

YEN.com.gh reported recently that the youth aligned to the Ashyirem royal gate resorted to the river deities for justice in what they believe to be an injustice being perpetuated against their kin, Dr KK Sarpong.

A video that has been posted on social media captures some of the youth pouring libation and calling on the gods to punish betrayers.

Reverend Obofour wades into Offinso chieftaincy brouhaha

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that reverend Obofour, leader of Anointed Palace Chapel International, has also opposed Dr KK Sarpong becoming the chief of Offinso in the ongoing dispute.

He firmly stated that Dr KK Sarpong's claim to the Offinso stool is unfounded, emphasising the significance of maternal burial sites in chieftaincy.

