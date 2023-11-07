Reverend Obofour, leader of Anointed Palace Chapel International, opposes Dr KK Sarpong becoming the chief of Offinso in an ongoing dispute

He firmly asserts that Dr KK Sarpong's claim about the Offinso stool is unfounded, emphasizing the significance of maternal burial sites in chieftaincy

The nomination of Dr Sarpong by the queen mother of Offinso has been rejected by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu, triggering a complex dispute involving Manhyia Palace and local stakeholders

In the ongoing dispute over the enstoolment of a new chief for Offinso, Reverend Obofour, the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel International, has entered the fray.

Reverend Obofour, known in private life as Francis Antwi, reputedly a native of Ofinso in the Ashanti Region, has expressed a resolute stance that Dr KK Sarpong, the former Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) CEO and a candidate for the stool, will never ascend to the position of Offinsohene or chief of Offinso.

In a video that has garnered attention, the charismatic cleric made his disapproval of Dr Sarpong becoming chief abundantly clear.

Reverend Obofour went on to emphasise that Dr KK Sarpong's aspirations were futile, irrespective of the power and influence he may wield.

According to the popular preacher, the key determinant of chieftaincy in Offinso is where one's mother was laid to rest.

Continuing in his fervent declaration, Reverend Obofour firmly asserted:

"As for the Offinso stool, you will never have it whether you are KK, whoever, or KK whatever."

He unwaveringly concluded:

"You will never be chief of Offinso as far as my life and my soul lives, and the truth lies with Manhyia Palace."

The controversy surrounding the appointment of Dr KK Sarpong as a candidate for the Offinso stool was initiated by the queen mother of Offinso, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko, who nominated him for the position.

However, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, has rejected this nomination.

This has led to a complex dispute involving Manhyia Palace, Offinso's elders, and Dr KK Sarpong's kinsmen, as the selection of the chief of Offinso remains a topic of heated contention.

Offinso youth call on river gods to deal with Offinso kingmakers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that the youth of Ashiem family have resorted to the river deities for justice in what they believe to be an injustice being perpetuated against their kin, Dr KK Sarpong.

A video that has been posted on social media captures some of the youth pouring libation and calling on the gods to punish betrayers.

Their action follows Otumfuo's rejection of Dr Sarpong as the nominee for the vacant Offinsohene position.

