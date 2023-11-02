One of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's kingmakers is up in arms against the respected Ashanti King

The Ashyirem Royal Gate, led by the queen mother, Nana Serwaa Nyarko, has criticised the Asantehene for rejecting the nomination of Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong as Offinso paramount chief

The Gate has accused the Asantehene of the press statement of using unfair tactics to prevent Dr. K. K. Sarpong's nomination

In what is a rare occurrence, one of the royal gates that has sworn allegiance to the revered overlord of the Ashanti nation, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has criticised his authority over a raging matter.

The Ashyirem Royal Gate, led by the queen mother, Nana Serwaa Nyarko and her kingmakers, has openly criticised the Asantehene for rejecting the nomination of Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong as the paramount chief of Offinso.

In a press statement released by the Royal Gate, they accuse the Asantehene of employing unfair tactics to prevent Dr. K. K. Sarpong's nomination, despite his popularity among the people of Offinso.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II sit at a gathering at the Manhyia Palace.

The group also expressed dissatisfaction with Otumfuo's remarks during the rejection of Dr Sarpong's nomination at a gathering at the Manhyia Palace, describing them as regrettable.

They even accused the Asantehene of making unsubstantiated allegations to justify his actions and raised concerns about apparent biases.

Furthermore, the group criticised what they believe to be intimidation tactics to force the Offinsohemaa (the kingmakers of Offinso) and Dr. K.K. Sarpong into submission.

They have, therefore, appealed to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to refrain from pursuing personal vendettas and prioritise justice in line with the principles of fairness and the oath of the Golden Stool.

The Ashyirem Royal Gate also emphasised that the Asantehene does not have the authority to select and enstool a paramount chief (Omanhene) according to Asante customs and traditions.

They called on the Asantehene and the Asanteman Council to address misunderstandings in the enstoolment process rather than undermine a process that had proceeded without issues.

The Offinsohene brouhaha started after the kingmakers of the Offinso Traditional Area selected Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong to succeed the late paramount chief of Offinso, Nana Wiafe Akenten II against the approval of the king of the Asantes.

The Asantehene rejected Dr Sarpong's nomination in April 2022, instructing them to follow customary protocols.

Otumfuo may soon destool Kwaprahene

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is gearing up to destool another one of his sub-chiefs for fraudulent actions unbecoming of a chief.

Kwaprahene Baffour Adugyemfu Kumani faces removal for selling the same piece of land to multiple buyers, according to the revered king of the Asantes.

He has been summoned to appear before the ruler of the Ashanti nation within two weeks to answer the allegations brought against him.

