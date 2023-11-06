Youth of Ashiem family have resorted to the river deities for justice in what they believe to be an injustice being perpetuated against their kin, Dr KK Sarpong

A video that has been posted on social media captures some of the youth pouring libation and calling on the gods to punish betrayers

Their action follows Otumfuo's rejection of Dr Sarpong as the nominee for the vacant Offinsohene position

In a remarkable demonstration of traditional religious practice, members of the Ashiem family in Offinso, Ghana, have engaged in rituals at the Offin stream.

They are calling on their ancestral deities to deal with the kingmakers and elders of their town, Offinso.

The move follows the recent controversy surrounding the rejection of Dr KK Sarpong as the nominated Chief of Offinso by Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Dr K.K. Sarpong (R) and a youth pouring Schnapps into the river. Source: YouTube/@Gh4All

Source: Facebook

The Ashiem family youth feel they have been treated unfairly by the town's elders and kingmakers who previously conducted rituals to cast curses on those who expressed dissatisfaction with Dr KK Sarpong's nomination.

During the ritual by the youth, traditional offerings were made, including the sacrifice of a lamb and a fowl, libations of Schnapps poured into the stream, and the symbolic breaking of eggs.

These actions were accompanied by invocations to various deities. The purpose was to address elders and kingmakers who may have received payments or entered into agreements with Dr KK Sarpong but later reneged on their commitments.

The youth accused the elders of inconsistency, claiming they initially supported Dr KK Sarpong's nomination in Offinso but failed to defend it in front of Otumfuo at the Manhyia Palace.

Previously, a viral video had shown Offinso elders conducting rituals to cast curses on individuals who had made derogatory remarks against them and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in response to the rejection of Dr KK Sarpong's nomination.

In recent times, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, had declined the request from Offinsohemaa Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko to accept Dr KK Sarpong as the Chief of Offinso, advising her to adhere to traditional and customary protocols.

The kingmakers of the Offinso Traditional Area had previously chosen Dr KK Sarpong to succeed the late Paramount Chief of Offinso, Nana Wiafe Akenten II.

In response to these events, some Offinso youth criticised the Asantehene's decision, describing it as autocratic and arguing that it overstepped his traditional authority in the chieftaincy dispute.

They disagreed with Manhyia Palace's request for new kingmakers to select an alternative candidate to succeed the late paramount chief of Offinso.

5 controversies that rocked Dr Sarpong during his tenure as GNPC CEO

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong left GNPC in 2022 as CEO after five years at Ghana's oil and gas exploration company.

Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, said to be a relative of the president, took over the top job from him.

In that report, YEN.com.gh looked back at the allegations and criticisms against Dr Sarpong's five-year stay at GNPC.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh