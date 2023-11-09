Dr Matshidiso Moeti, Regional Director of WHO for Africa, has called for vigilance in anticipating the next potential pandemic

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa, said it was imperative for vigilance in anticipating the next potential pandemic.

She gave the warning during a media briefing at the WHO Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) African Parliamentary High-Level Conference on Strengthening Health Security Preparedness in Accra.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti (R) and a man using a temperature gun on a man at an airport. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on Wednesday, 8 November 2023, Dr Moeti said the WHO is actively monitoring and preparing for the possibility of another pandemic, citing various human activities and the emergence of new organisms as factors raising concerns.

In addressing concerns about the proposed Pandemic Accord, Dr Moeti clarified that its intention is not to compromise the sovereignty of nations.

Acknowledging concerns raised by stakeholders, including Parliamentarians in Ghana, regarding potential implications and impacts on national sovereignty if the country were to sign the accord, Dr Moeti explained that the primary objective of the WHO Pandemic Accord is to strengthen global efforts in pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

As the world remains vigilant against potential health crises, Dr Moeti's statements serve as a reminder of the ongoing efforts by global health organisations to enhance preparedness and collaboration in the face of emerging health threats.

The WHO continues to advocate for international cooperation to address the evolving landscape of infectious diseases and mitigate the impact of potential pandemics on a global scale.

The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on many countries, including Ghana. But at the peak of the pandemic in 2020, traders at the CMB market also known as the Accra Brewery Night Market were spotted engaging in trading activities.

Akufo-Addo launched GH¢1 bn CAP business support programme during COVID-19

Meanwhile, during the pandemic in 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that the government launched a GH¢1 billion Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP) fund for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana.

The fund was a collaborative effort between the government and selected banks in Ghana. Some GH¢600 million out of the amount provided as soft loans to the SMEs.

