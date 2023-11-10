Two persons who were reportedly behind the felling of a sacred cola tree at Feyiase have been arrested

The police have arrested two persons over the felling of a sacred cola tree at Feyiase planted by Komfo Ankoye.

The District Chief Executive for Bosomtwe, Joseph Assuming, confirmed reports of the arrests to The Chronicle newspaper.

The only details that Assuming gave were the arrests were made on Wednesday, November 9, 2023.

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, residents of Feyiase in the Bosomtwe district of the Ashanti Region were shocked by the felling of the over 300-year-old tree,

The Feyiase Akoyem Traditional Council and the police had joined forces to find the perpetrators.

Photos of the felled tree have also made rounds online since the shocking incident.

The cola tree was planted some 300 years ago and is believed to have sprouted after the Komfo Anokye spat on the ground while chewing cola nut.

The tree is believed to contain special powers to remedy varying ailments.

Traditionalists in the spotlight

Traditionalists have recently received attention because of the relative tension between Archbishop Charles Agyinasare and the people of Nogokpo.

YEN.com.gh reported that during a sermon, Agyinasare had described Nogokpo as the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region.

Some Nogokpo natives took issue with the preacher's comments and demanded an apology.

Following the comments, the Nogokpo shrine vowed to deal with Agyinasare and gave him a 14-day ultimatum two months ago.

In the most recent development, YEN.com.gh reported that the preacher mocked the 14-day ultimatum cult members of a shrine at Nogokpo gave him.

