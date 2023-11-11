Human remains were found in the room of a man who took his life in a suburb of New Juaben North

The deceased, Yaw Christopher, was discovered hanging in his room on the morning of November 8

Police also discovered other items like cola nuts and other objects used for ritual purposes

Human bones were discovered in the room of a 30-year-old man who allegedly took his own life in Dabiasem, a suburb of New Juaben North municipality in the Eastern region.

According to reports, the man reported to have taken his life had a shrine in his room.

Source: Getty Images

The shrine was reportedly splattered with a red material, which some have suggested was blood.

The deceased, Yaw Christopher, was discovered hanging in his room on the morning of November 8, 2023.

Christopher's death reportedly surprised those who knew him because he had not shown any outward signs of depression.

A note was found at the scene urging the sale of his property to help his mother.

His body was taken to the St. Joseph's Mortuary in Effiduase for subsequent examination and post-mortem procedures.

The Effiduase District Police Command is investigating the death.

Police officer takes his life

A young officer of the Ghana Police Service took his own life by shooting himself.

The name of the male police officer was withheld until his family had been duly informed, according to a police statement.

Last year, the Ghana police were hit by a series of similar cases, prompting concerns for morale among officers.

