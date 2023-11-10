Three Ghanaian cousins have been arrested in New York City with over 100 illegal guns

The investigation led to the seizure of 109 illegal firearms and rifles and 20 assault weapons

The three were arrested after a seven-month investigation and also charged with money laundering

Three men of Ghanaian origin have been arrested in New York City, US, with over 100 illegal guns.

The men have been identified as Ahmed Mutalib, Abdul Haruna, and Murtala Haruna.

Police were investigating the three for seven months. Source: Getty Images

The three, who are cousins, have been charged with 575 counts of criminal sale of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon, conspiracy, and money laundering.

They had conspired to smuggle and sell the weapons in the US.

Following a seven-month probe, the arrests were announced on Monday, November 6, 2023.

The investigation led to the seizure of 109 illegal firearms and rifles, 20 assault weapons, 139 high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Prosecutors say a police officer who understands Ghanaian languages was able to translate their conversations from Hausa, Ga, and Twi after the defendants’ phones were wiretapped.

Source: YEN.com.gh