Two persons have been killed after a clash between forestry officers and miners at Mfante near Tepa in the Ahafo Ano North municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Two other persons were also wounded during the clash, which took place at a mining site on Friday.

The miners were working on a community mining site. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Forestry officers allegedly stormed the area, and two of the persons guarding the site were shot dead.

Two of the miners also sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the Tepa Government Hospital.

The government launched the community mining scheme at Mfante in 2021, which was projected to create jobs for some 2000 persons in the area.

However, there have reportedly been misunderstandings between forestry officers and the miners in recent years over the mining activities in the area.

Forestry officers have claimed that the said area is within the forestry zone.

The Assembly member of the Mfante electoral area, Abu Issah, confirmed the incident to Citi News.

Illegal miners attack soldier

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that illegal miners attacked an anti-galamsey taskforce patroling illegal mining sites in the Eastern Region, severely injuring the task force's commander.

Patrick Don-Chebe, the commander, was fighting for his life at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after being shot in the abdomen.

The Kyebi Police Command has investigated the matter as the commander battles for his life.

Video shows gun battle allegedly between taskforce and illegal miners

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story last year that a video trending captured sporadic shooting by men believed to be members of the anti-illegal mining taskforce and unidentified assailants.

The video was shared by Kwame A-Plus on his Facebook page, claiming his sources say the fierce gunfight was between illegal miners and the state security personnel who are part of the task force.

Illegal mining remains a big issue in Ghana, destroying freshwater bodies and vegetation.

Video captures deformities of infants born in Galamsey active areas

In other news, YEN.com.gh has reported that the effects of illegal mining in parts of Ghana on infants have been documented in a report.

The Joy News documentary details how children suffer from kidney failure due to the hazardous chemicals used for illegal mining that seep into their food and water.

According to the report, some infants are also born with more than five fingers and limbs forming on their chest.

Source: YEN.com.gh