Zimbabwean lecturer reportedly refuses to teach in KNUST over poor salary

A Zimbabwean lecturer has reportedly rejected an appointment from KNUST over poor salary

Dr. Matthew Chiwaridzo, was supposed to be a senior lecturer at the Department of Physiotherapy and Sport Sciences

He mentioned that as a Senior Lecturer grade in Zimbabwe, he is paid USD 1.500 per month and not the USD 760.00 offered by KNUST

The University Teacher Association of Ghana has for a very long time been fighting for better conditions of service as well as a good salary for its members.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has had one of its new lecturers from Zimbabwe rejecting its appointment over poor salary.

According to a report filed by StarrNews, a Zimbabwean lecturer has declined a senior lecturer post at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the Department of Physiotherapy and Sport Sciences over poor salary.

The lecturer, Dr. Matthew Chiwaridzo, who was supposed to be a senior lecturer at the Department of Physiotherapy and Sport Sciences stated that the basic salary being offered to him here is nothing compared to what he will receive in Zimbabwe.

Unlike KNUST, which wanted to pay him USD 760.00 per month, he mentioned that, at Senior Lecturer grade in Zimbabwe, he is paid USD 1.500 per month.

“Please note that I am currently in the Senior Lecturer grade (ZWL 1, 561 248.00 per annum; USD 1.500 per month) at the University of Zimbabwe. It is for this economical reason that I decline the offer of employment at KNUST and will want to explore other opportunities," he said.

His decision comes days after the UTAG suspended their strike over poor conditions of service and the failure of the government to resolve long-standing grievances.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42, but the government has since failed to implement that condition of service for lecturers in the country.

According to the President of UTAG, Professor Charles Marfo, the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.

He added that the entry-level salary of a lecturer is less than Ghc2000, whilst a professor earns less than Ghc5000 monthly.

UTAG suspends strike

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that the University Teachers Association of Ghana has finally called off their strike action.

The president told the newly elected executives of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) that UTAG has agreed to return to the classroom after almost three weeks away.

Akufo-Addo further said things have been put in place to resolve the issues and he hoped that the necessary things will be adhered to by all parties.

