Illegal miners attacked an anti-galamsey taskforce patroling illegal mining sites in the Eastern Region, severely injuring the commander of the taskforce

Patrick Don-Chebe, the commander, is currently fighting for his life at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after being shot in the abdomen

The Kyebi Police Command has launched an investigation into the matter as the commander battles for his life

Patrick Don-Chebe, the Commander of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners Task Force is in critical condition after illegal miners opened fire on his patrol team.

The patrol team routinely visit illegal mining sites to stop their destructive activities.

According to a report by Daily Guide, the incident took place in Ankaase, a community located in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region, on the morning of Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Patrick Don-Chebe (R) and him being moved about on a hospital bed after the shooting incident. image Credit: Daily Guide.

Don-Chebe is currently fighting for his life at the 37 Military Hospital, according to the report.

The anti-galamsey taskforce commander was conducting his regular inspection of the mining community when he stumbled upon illegal miners engaged in unauthorised digging activities.

The soldier immediately raised an alarm upon discovering the illegal activities.

However, his alert led to a violent confrontation as the illegal miners, who are usually armed at the mining sites, spotted him and opened fire. Don-Chebe sustained a gunshot wound to his left abdomen during the incident.

After the attack, his team quickly rushed him to the Kyebi Government Hospital for emergency treatment. Unfortunately, Don-Chebe's condition worsened, and he was subsequently transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on the same day.

The illegal miners fled the scene, leaving their equipment behind, after committing the heinous crime.

The Kyebi Police Command has been notified about the incident, and they are now launching an investigation into the matter. Patrick Don-Chebe's recovery remains uncertain.

Video shows gun battle allegedly between taskforce and illegal miners

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story last year that a video trending captures sporadic shooting by men believed to be members of the anti-illegal mining taskforce and unidentified assailants.

The video was shared by Kwame A-Plus on his Facebook page, claiming his sources say the fierce gunfight was between illegal miners and the state security personnel who are part of the taskforce.

Illegal mining remains a big issue in Ghana destroying freshwater bodies and vegetation.

Video captures deformities of infants born in galamsey active areas

In other news, YEN.com.gh has reported that the effects of illegal mining in parts of Ghana on infants have been documented in a mind-boggling report.

The Joy News documentary details how children suffer from kidney failure due to the hazardous chemicals used for illegal mining that seep into their food and water.

Some infants are also born with more than five fingers and limbs forming on their chest, according to the report.

