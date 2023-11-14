The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has closed three cement manufacturing companies — Xin An Safe Cement Ghana Ltd, Kumasi Cement Ghana Ltd, and Uniceme Cement Ghana Ltd — in the Ashanti Region

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has taken decisive action against substandard cement production by shutting down three manufacturing companies in the Ashanti Region.

Xin An Safe Cement Ghana Ltd, Kumasi Cement Ghana Ltd, and Uniceme Cement Ghana Ltd faced closure due to the use of inferior materials in their cement production.

The decision by GSA is part of a broader effort led by the Authority and the Ministry of Trade and Industry to address concerns about standards, quality assurance, and environmental safeguards.

Prof Alex Dodoo is the Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority.

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Daily Graphic, as part of the crackdown, new permits for the construction of cement factories have been temporarily prohibited until a streamlined permit issuance process is established by regulatory institutions.

The move aims to ensure fair trade, and stability in the manufacturing sector, and build trust for global market investments in the country, according to Professor Alex Dodoo, the Director-General of the GSA.

The closure also followed cement quality audits and surveillance, where samples from the companies revealed significant deviations from required standards.

Xin An Safe Cement Ghana Ltd was found to have limestone that did not meet Calcium Carbonate content requirements, with mineral identification analysis indicating Feldspar and Quartz. Kumasi Cement Ghana Ltd's gypsum and limestone failed to conform to the necessary standards, while Uniceme Cement Ghana Ltd's limestone did not meet Calcium Carbonate content requirements, with the sample identified as Feldspar.

The GSA has directed the companies to cease operations until they use approved raw materials.

Professor Dodoo also highlighted the need to stop the use of non-recommended major constituents like Feldspar and Quartz in cement production.

GRA down Chinese-owned Sol CementfFactory over GH¢700m tax evasion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a Chinese factory has been closed down by tax officials for evading taxes to the tune of GH¢700 million.

Sol Cement factory was closed by a team of GRA tax collectors on Monday, October 23, 2023, as part of a tax collection drive.

The firm has been cited for VAT infractions, CIT, and penalties among others which have not been paid for more than two years.

GRA shuts down China Mall for refusal to fix electronic VAT system

Also, the Ghana Revenue Authority in a shock move, shut down the China Mall shopping centre a while back.

Four branches of shopping centres located in the capital, Accra, were closed down after they refused to fix the electronic VAT system.

The GRA has embarked on an operation to get all businesses to migrate to the e-invoicing system, which allows its officials to monitor live transactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh