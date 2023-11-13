The Minerals Commission says it has firmly rejected High Street Ghana Limited's application for a mining license within the environmentally sensitive Kakum National Park

Civil society organisations (CSOs) opposed the mining firm's bid, highlighting the potential widespread forest destruction

In a statement, the Commission emphasises that no mineral rights for prospecting or mining will be granted in Kakum National Park, reassuring the public and discrediting any contrary reports

The Minerals Commission has clarified that High Street Ghana Limited's pursuit of a mining license within the ecologically sensitive Kakum National Park in the Central Region will never happen.

The Commission has explained that it can never happen because it outrightly rejected the company's application to mine there.

In a public statement, the Commission disclosed that the application from High Street Ghana Limited had not only been dismissed but had also been expeditiously expunged from the online mining cadastre, leaving no room for consideration or processing.

Martin Kwaku Ayisi, CEO of Minerals Commission (R) and famous canopy walk at the Kakum National Park. Source: Facebook/@Minerals Commission

Source: Facebook

This resolute decision by the Minerals Commission follows intense scrutiny and opposition from various civil society organizations (CSOs) in Ghana. These organisations fervently opposed what they perceived as a blatant effort by High Street Ghana Limited to engage in mining activities within the confines of the Kakum National Park.

The CSOs, numbering several and representing diverse environmental and community interests, raised concerns about the potential ecological impact of mining operations within the Kakum National Park.

High Street Ghana Limited's application was notably among 14 applications submitted to the Minerals Commission from different firms seeking approval for mining in forest reserves across the nation.

During a recent stakeholder engagement focused on the newly introduced Regulation on Mining in Ghana’s Forest Reserves (LI 2462) in 2022, Mustapha Seidu, the Director of Nature and Development Foundation, sounded a cautionary note.

He highlighted the precarious situation, revealing that among the pending applications, High Street Ghana Limited sought approval for mining activities in the Kakum National Park.

Seidu went on to emphasize that the application was at the validation stage, covering approximately 24% of the reserve according to the provided concession map. Expressing profound concern about the potential consequences of such ventures, he urged swift action from stakeholders. Seidu painted a stark picture of the potential massive legal destruction of the country's forests if regulatory measures, such as LI 2462, were not diligently enforced.

In response to these concerns, the Minerals Commission's resounding rejection and removal of High Street Ghana Limited's application from consideration underscore the commitment to preserving the ecological integrity of the Kakum National Park.

The Commission, in its public statement, unequivocally assured the public that no mineral rights for prospecting or mining would be entertained within the confines of the Kakum National Park.

Source: YEN.com.gh