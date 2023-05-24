The Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Francisca Oteng Mensah, has promoted the need to protect children on International Missing Children's Day (IMCD)

The lawmaker called for support for families of missing children during the launch of Missing Children Ghana on Wednesday, May 24

IMCD is marked yearly on May 25 to celebrate missing children who have found their way home and remembers those who have been victims of crime

The Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Francisca Oteng Mensah, has urged the need to protect children as the world marks International Missing Children's Day on May 25.

The Member of Parliament for Kwabre East reiterated that child protection is necessary to curb the increasing menace of missing children in Ghana and worldwide.

Deputy Minister of Gender highlights alarming cases of missing children

Addressing an audience at the launch of Missing Children Ghana, a non-profit organisation committed to locating and reuniting missing children with their families on Wednesday, May 24, she lamented the surging number of yearly reported missing Children cases worldwide.

Deputy Gender Minister Francisca Oteng Mensah encourages protection of kids on International Missing Children's Day. Photo credit: Missing Children/ hon.franciscaotengmensah (Instagram).

''According to reports, thousands of children go missing worldwide every year, and it's important to recognise that these children are not just numbers on a chart but vulnerable human beings that loved ones and families are missing and yearning to see. Each missing child represents a heartbreaking story of loss, fear, and separation, and it's a duty to stand with them and fight for their safe children,'' she told her audience.

Deputy Minister of Gender details government's measures

The deputy minister turned her attention to Ghana and expressed concern about the cases of missing children, saying;

''Per a recent from the police, Ghana has recorded increasing cases of missing children over the years, which is a worrying trend.''

She, however, stated that the Government of Ghana has shown commitment and effort in curbing the menace by taking action and implementing measures to prevent and respond to cases of missing children.

''In 2022, through its case management services, Ghana's Department of Social Welfare provided care and protection to 712 children comprising 427 females and 285 males, who were reported as missing and abandoned. The department was able to reunite some of these children with their families, and efforts are being made to reunite the remaining ones, and the rest are also staying in residential homes and foster care,'' she said.

The deputy minister further mentioned that the government has also established the Ghana Police Child Protection Unit as part of the measures to investigate missing children cases, provide support services to their families, and assist in reuniting them with their families.

The lawmaker added that the Child and Family Welfare policy promotes children's and the family's rights. According to her, the policy is a framework upon which all child-related programmes are designed and implemented.

Hon Oteng Mensah reiterated the government's partnerships with the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

''And now, Missing Children Ghana to increase awareness of the issue and strengthen agencies' capacity to search and rescue missing children.''

Launch of Missing Children Ghana

In an interview with YEN.com.gh at the unveiling of Missing Children Ghana, founder Regina Asamoah lauded the efforts and support from the government and government agencies but called for funding support to cover more areas in the country.

''I have been financing the initiative myself. Although the police and other government agencies I've been working with do not take money, Missing Children Ghana still needs support. We need logistical help, a new car, and funds to support the families and missing but found children. All of these things cost money,'' she told YEN.com.gh.

The launch of Missing Children Ghana also witnessed the celebration of Ghana's first-ever International Missing Children's Day, observed yearly worldwide on May 25. The event happened at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra a day ahead.

Missing Children Ghana is a non-profit organisation committed to locating and reuniting lost children with their families. The organisation works alongside the government and other agencies to educate and support families affected and prevent child abduction.

Watch the launch of Missing Children Ghana below:

