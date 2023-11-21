Ghanaians are criticizing Coach Chris Hughton for starting Dede Ayew instead of Majeed Ashimeru in a crucial World Cup qualifier against Comoros, resulting in a 1-0 loss

This defeat marked Hughton's first competition loss since taking charge of the Black Stars

Fans and pundits are calling for a reconsideration of lineup choices and tactical strategies for future matches

Ghanaians are expressing their discontent with Coach Chris Hughton's lineup choices after Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in a crucial away game.

The World Cup qualifier marked the first competition loss for Hughton since taking charge of the Black Stars.

The criticism centres on Hughton's decision to start Dede Ayew instead of Majeed Ashimeru. Many argue that Ayew, a seasoned player, struggled to make any significant impact during the match, raising questions about Hughton's tactical choices.

Ghanaians react to 1:0 loss Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

The defeat has sparked a wave of reactions from fans and pundits alike, with social media platforms buzzing with discussions about the lineup and overall team performance.

Some reactions from Ghanaians to 1:0 Comoros defeat

Ghanaians are urging the coach to reconsider his strategies, emphasizing the need for a more dynamic and effective starting eleven in future matches.

As the football community dissects the loss, all eyes are on Chris Hughton for his response and potential adjustments ahead of the next crucial matches in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Below are some of the reactions.

@AsieduMends said:

Dede Ayew, just retire we beg you

@BenopaOnyx1 indicated:

If you were Black Stars coach, who would you start between Dede Ayew and Majeed Ashimeru

@TwoTerty_ commented:

Dede Ayew got into the Ghana Team and we are losing…

@TwoTerty_ added:

Ashimeru on Bench for Dede Ayew? Walaahi We are not serious

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh