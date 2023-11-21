Global site navigation

Comoros Football Page Posts Meme Of Akrobeto To Mock Ghana After Winning The Black Stars In Game
Ghana

Comoros Football Page Posts Meme Of Akrobeto To Mock Ghana After Winning The Black Stars In Game

by  Ebenezer Agbey Quist
  • Comoros Football's Twitter page humorously responded to Ghana's crucial World Cup qualifier loss by posting a meme video featuring Akrobeto laughing, captioned, "Did you say Ghana?"
  • The post is gaining widespread reactions in both Comoros and Ghana after the away game ended in a 1-0 victory for Comoros,
  • The game marked the first competitive loss for Coach Chris Hughton since leading the Black Stars

Ghana's defeat to Comoros in a crucial away World Cup qualifier has prompted a humorous response from the Comoros Football Twitter page.

Following the lone-goal victory, the page posted a meme video featuring Akrobeto laughing, with the caption, "Did you say Ghana?"

The post is generating significant reactions in both Comoros and Ghana, adding a touch of jest to the football rivalry.

Comoros mocks Ghana
Comoros laughs at Ghana using video of Akrobeto Photo credit: @comorosfootball, @utvghana
Source: Twitter

The 1-0 loss for Ghana marks the first competition defeat for Coach Chris Hughton since taking charge of the Black Stars.

In contrast, Comoros is celebrating the historic win, and the meme of Akrobeto, a popular Ghanaian comedian, serves as a lighthearted expression of their joy.

How social media users are reacting to the troll by Comoros

The post is gaining traction on social media, sparking discussions and reactions among football enthusiasts on both sides.

@joel_oten said:

You score Ghana you think you have won AFCON or World Cup. You guys will come and meet us at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium next year God Willing.

@Owusuivy mentioned:

Using our own gif to troll us what a deserving troll

@drayy09 commented:

Hmm now a small country like Comoros is trolling Ghana? We fell off charley

Watch the video below:

