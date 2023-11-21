Kwesi Arthur recently shared his experience performing at Davido's AWAY Festival in Arizona

Scores of netizens were unimpressed with his performance, triggering them to share their thoughts about his career progress

The submissions from netizens didn't sit well with the rapper, who fired back with some graphic words

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has been peeved about what several critics think about his stagecraft and career trajectory.

The Tema-based rapper, on one too many times, has accommodated these criticisms and often treated them with silence.

However, the latest episode of the rapper's clash with fans didn't end with silence as the provoked rapper took to social media to channel his emotions.

Kwesi Arthur's blasts his fans Photo source: Facebook/KwesiArthur

Source: Instagram

Kwesi Arthur's fans criticise his stagecraft and career progress

Kwesi Arthur was one of two Ghanaian artistes invited to join Davido at his sold-out stadium concert in Arizona.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A video of his performance was shared online, which many of his fans unimpressive and caused them to revisit the topic of his career taking a nose-dive.

Some were concerned about the crowd's reaction and Kwesi Arthur's uninspiring posture during the performance.

The rapper, who was peeved by the submissions from the inconsiderate fans, lashed back in a new post and even directly addressed a fan privately, causing him to apologise.

Netizens react as Kwesi Arthur fires back at inconsiderate fans who criticised his growth and journey

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from fans who were surprised by Kwesi Arthur's emotional outburst.

@eyes_of_the_x wrote:

respect us your fans …. we plead

@MrChampionn petitioned:

No mind them chale

@kaytoons_studio remarked:

i never expected you to even give them this opportunity but you did bro ‍♂️

@ShadrackAmonooC added:

You shouldn’t have allowed these things to get to you .. though I know it hurts

Kwesi Arthur works with Grammy-nominated rapper on a new song

Earlier YEN.com.gh spotted a photo of Kwesi Arthur with Grammy-nominated rapper and producer, Bobby Ray Simons Junior, popularly known as B.O.B.

Not long after, the rapper confirmed that they had worked on an Amapiano collaboration, which he shared with his fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh