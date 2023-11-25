A fire has razed structures behind the Arts Centre in Accra, destroying several properties

Belongings such as mattresses and personal documents, among other items, were lost in the inferno

The incident, which was reportedly sparked by poor electrical wiring in a housing structure, began around 8:30 am

Fire has gutted structures behind the arts centre in Accra, leading to the loss of several properties

Belongings such as mattresses, personal documents, and utensils, among other items, were lost in the fire.

The fire service is investigating the cause of the fire. Source: Getty Images

The fire is believed to have been started by an electrical fault from poor wiring.

There were no casualties in the fire, which started around 8:30 am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, officials from the Ghana Fire Service are working to establish the cause of the fire.

Fire rocks Makola again

A fire destroyed over 200 shops at the Makola Mall in Accra, according to the Ghana Fire Service

The fire service told YEN.com.gh that it had saved over 2,000 shops from being destroyed.

Fire service personnel braved small explosions from gas cylinders to keep the fire under control.

Bawumia discloses government’s plan to buy helicopters for Fire Service

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in December last year that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, announced a project by the government to make the Ghana National Fire Service a world-class service.

The Vice President said the government plans to acquire modern rescue helicopters for the national fighters to deal with their logistical challenges.

Dr Bawumia commented when he commissioned a two-storey dormitory block, a two-storey classroom block and a dining hall for the Fire Academy and Training School.

Fire guts compound house in Oforikrom

A fire swept through a compound house, destroying 21 bedrooms at Anloga in the Ashanti Region.

The fire displaced over 50 persons and forced them to seek shelter with friends and family.

The fire destroyed properties, running into thousands of Ghana cedis on October 27, 2023.

Source: YEN.com.gh