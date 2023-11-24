The reaction of a lady after she went to buy something at an outlet as part of the Black Friday promotion has gone viral

In a video, the lady expressed astonishment that prices on products have been reduced significantly

Many people who saw the video were excited and opened up on plans to buy many products during this period

A Ghanaian lady could not hide her astonishment over the numbers that thronged a Hisense outlet in Accra to buy products as part of the Black Friday promotion.

In a video on TikTok, the lady @ael30march0 showed the new prices of the products being sold by the outlet and commended the company for its decision to significantly reduce the prices of its products during the shopping season.

She however lamented that the number of people at the outlet meant long waiting hours and even cited an example of how she got there in the morning but left in the afternoon around 1:30 pm.

The 3-minute video which gave many a hint of what to expect from many stores and outlets had raked in over 2000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video expressed joy over Black Friday promotion where as others also opened up on plans to buy more products during this period.

mrmarfo indicated:

So literally the 1000gh off was still profit

Tilly_Naa commented:

Got my display fridge today...a whooping 1200 offit's real la!

Steve added:

Pls, when is the promo ending?

matandes stated:

please let me see the prices of the washing machine

ad wrote:

1500 for washing machines is cool oo

Mykell writes replied:

this is Dansoman right. I was there 12 I came home 7pm. queue no dey work oo

Last/BabyTT stated:

Am very happy about this your video. You have shown us the price so that we will prepare.

