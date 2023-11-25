The Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu, has called for an increase in the Electoral Commission's 2024 budget

The Electoral Commission has been allocated GH¢782,558,024 for the 2024 election year

The Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu, has called for an increment in the Electoral Commission's (EC) GH¢786 million budgetary allocation for 2024.

Idrissu said the GH¢786 million was woefully inadequate to conduct the varying elections.

Electoral Commission Chair Jean Mensa (L) and Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu (R). Source: Facebook/Electoral Commission of Ghana/Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

The Tamale South MP made the call in his contribution to the ongoing debate on the 2024 Budget on the floor of Parliament in Accra.

"Mr Speaker, this has been provided for them in the Budget, go and make a case for them. It is not enough."

He also urged the House and the Government to ensure that enough resources were allocated to the EC and the National Identification Authority.

The allocation for the Commission was contained in the 2024 budget made public by the Ministry of Finance

The Electoral Commission got a similar allocation of GH¢712,893,954 for the 2020 election year.

Dam spillage victims to get special treatment

The Electoral Commission has said the Akosombo Dam spillage victims can vote without their voter ID.

The Commission said such persons have to be at their polling stations to be allowed to vote without their ID.

The District-Level Election is scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, 2023, across 38,622 polling stations.

IMANI President blasts EC

IMANI Africa's President, Franklin Cudjoe, criticised the EC's conduct during the limited voter registration exercise.

Cudjoe described the EC as lawless when commencing the limited voter registration exercise.

The IMANI Africa boss also complained that the EC has refused to listen to recommendations.

The NDC sued the EC because it had restricted the upcoming voter registration exercise to its district offices.

The Convention People’s Party, the All People’s Congress, the Liberal Party of Ghana and the Great Consolidated Popular Party joined the NDC in the lawsuit.

