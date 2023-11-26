Soldiers Allegedly Brutalise Orphan In Talensi, Lash Him With Steel Cables

Military officers have allegedly brutalised an orphan in Talensi, a district in Ghana’s Upper East Region

The 15-year-old orphan was reportedly lashed by the soldiers using a steel cable

The boy said he was taking a video selfie with his uncle’s phone when two soldiers accosted him

Soldiers allegedly beat the boy with a steel cable. Source: Getty Images

Eyewitnesses said the military men involved in the alleged brutality are members of an army task force stationed inside the yard of Earl International Group Gold Limited, a Chinese mining firm.

The boy told Media Without Borders he was taking a selfie with his uncle’s phone when two soldiers came from behind him and seized the phone.

He said the soldiers claimed he was filming them and took him into the Chinese company’s yard, where, according to him, he was tortured.

But the Chinese company’s public relations unit has denied the basic-six pupil of the Sheaga Primary School was beaten and wounded in the company’s yard.

A wave of public anger trailed the October excesses as a clamour for the perpetrators to be brought to book ripped through the air nationwide.

Soldiers go on the rampage in Garu

Some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces have been accused of brutalising residents of Garu in the Upper East Region.

Over 50 residents of Garu were hospitalised after the alleged brutalities by the personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Ministry for National Security has denied claims that the soldiers brutalised residents of Garu.

Soldier beaten up at Assin Fosu

A soldier was attacked while on his way from Assin Fosu to Assin Assaman in the Central Region.

The soldier identified as Staff Sergeant Nuamah, is also the chief of Assin Assaman and Kyidomhene of Efutuakwa Traditional Area.

The attack is believed to be linked to a chieftaincy dispute and was reportedly carried out by a policeman leading a rival faction.

Video shows gun battle allegedly between taskforce and illegal miners

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story last year that a video trending captured sporadic shooting by men believed to be members of the anti-illegal mining taskforce and unidentified assailants.

The video was shared by Kwame A-Plus on his Facebook page, claiming his sources say the fierce gunfight was between illegal miners and the state security personnel who are part of the task force.

Illegal mining remains a big issue in Ghana, destroying freshwater bodies and vegetation.

Source: YEN.com.gh