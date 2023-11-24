Defence lawyer George Bernard Shaw claims there is a potential threat to his life after a confrontation with Major Mahama's uncle during the murder trial

The incident occurred during Shaw's final address to the jury, where he urged them not to convict William Baah, a key accused person in the case

The presiding judge, Justice Mariama Owusu, has since ordered security escorts for Shaw

In a shocking turn of events, George Bernard Shaw, a defence lawyer for the 14 accused in the Major Maxwell Adam Mahama murder case, says he fears for his life.

This claim by the private legal practitioner follows a near physical attack on him in court.

State-owned Daily Graphic reported recently that on November 14, Shaw was confronted and verbally assaulted by a man claiming to be Major Mahama's uncle.

The late Major Adams Mahama (L) and private legal practitioner, George Bernard Shaw. Source: YouTube/@TV3Ghana

The alleged attacker, according to the report, questioned his choice to defend the accused persons, some of whom were captured hitting the soldier with objects until he died.

The tension escalated during Shaw's final address to the jury, where he urged them not to convict William Baah, the then Assemblyman of the town where the incident happened.

After the hearing, the alleged uncle of Major Mahama confronted Shaw, requiring police intervention.

Expressing deep concern, Shaw, who is also a champion of LGBTQ+ rights, told Daily Graphic that the near-attack has rekindled fears for his life because of a 2017 incident when his car was vandalised.

In his view, a lawyer must fearlessly defend accused individuals because that is a key tenet of the rule of law and democracy.

The presiding judge, Justice Mariama Owusu, has since ordered security escorts for Shaw, explaining that the accused persons have a fundamental right to legal representation in a fair trial.

The trial concerns the infamous lynching of Major Mahama in 2017, with Baah and 13 others facing charges.

Prof Gyampo condemns Ghana's justice over dragged Major Mahama trial

Political science lecturer, Professor Ransford Gyampo, not long ago criticised Ghana's judicial system for the slow pace of the trial of Major Mahama's murder case.

The senior lecturer at the University of Ghana called for the judicial system to be fixed immediately.

In the opinion of the popular political scientist, if such a high-profile case could be delayed in court, then ordinary cases would be susceptible to even more delays.

Alleged Major Mahama killers say they were forced to confess to crime

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that 11 alleged killers of Major Maxwell Mahama recanted their statements to the police.

They accused the police of forcing them to admit to killing the late military officer.

