Four players of Ghanaian descent were handed game time in Chelsea game in the UEFA Europa Conference League

The four players born in England to Ghanaian players impressed as Chelsea defeated Astana in Kazakhstan

Chelsea produced a strong first-half display to beat their opponents and extend their winning run in Europe

Enzo Maresca handed four players with Ghanaian heritage minutes in the game against Astana on Thursday evening.

The players, Josh Acheampong, Ato Ampah, Tyrique George, and Sam Rak-Sakyi excelled as Chelsea defeated the Kazakhstani giants at Almaty Central Stadium.

A first-half masterclass from the Blues saw forward Marc Guiu net twice to add to Renato Veiga's strike as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 lead before the break.

Ato Ampah, Josh Acheampong, Tyrique George and Sam Rak-Sakyi feature for Chelsea against Atsana. Photo: Chris Lee/ Chelsea FC.

Source: Getty Images

Marin Tomasov pulled one back for the host at the stroke of half-time but it was not enough as Chelsea continued their red-hot form, as reported by Euro Sport.

YEN.com.gh looks at the four players of Ghanaian heritage and how they fared against Astana.

Josh Acheampong

The right-back, who has represented England at the U17 level, has contractual issues with the club but that seems to have been settled as Maresca handed him a starting role. Acheampong started and played full throttle, earning praise from fans and the manager. The defender scored a rating of 7.9, per 90 min.

Sam Rak-Sakyi

Rak-Sakyi is the younger brother of Ghanaian prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who currently plays for Sheffield United, on loan from Crystal Palace. The midfielder was also handed a starting role before he was replaced in the second half by Kiano Dyer in the 86th minute. Rak-Sakyi had a good game, scoring a rating of 7.6 out of 10.

Tyrique George

George was another outstanding performer in the match on Thursday night. He started and lasted the entire duration, scoring a rating of 7.7. The youngster troubled the defence of Astana with his tricky wing play.

Ato Ampah

Ampah came off the bench in the second half but showed enough to earn him a 6.6 rating. The young forward was making his debut for the Blues.

Source: YEN.com.gh