Special Prosecutor Speaks On Frustrations From Judges In Corruption Fight

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has lamented frustrations from judges hearing his cases

Agyebeng said the posture of judges could threaten the Office of the Specia Prosecutors' corruption fight

The Special Prosecutor said Ghana was heading towards a precarious situation if things did not change

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has lamented the struggles his office has faced from the judiciary.

He is concerned that some members of the judiciary are frustrating the work of his office.

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng (L). Source: Facebook/Office of the Special Prosecutor

Source: Getty Images

Speaking during a press conference today, Agyebeng said he got information from some lawyers that some judges throw out his office’s cases.

He believes this is because the special prosecutor's office publishes opinions on the outcome of its cases.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Agyebeng added that the developing trend of some judges skewing cases against the OSP has the potential to hamper the fight against corruption.

"As I said, I wasn't sounding like a prophet of doom but there is Doom looming ahead of us, that very soon a murderer will boldly walk to go to seek an injunction.”

If you look at it, and you decide that the evidence does not shore up to the standard of proof required in criminal cases, you can dismiss it but don't prevent us from doing our work, from investigating. It is dangerous."

Foreign affairs minister fumes over corruption

YEN.com.gh recently reported that the foreign affairs minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, fumed over the continued corruption at the passport office in Accra.

The minister decided to relieve all staff seconded to the office as part of an attempt to clean up the system.

Botchwey has also said there will be an investigation into the conduct of personnel at the passport office in Accra

Though passport services are online, she suspects some workers are hampering it for their own gain.

Roads minister laments corruption

Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta has lamented the growing rampant corruption in Ghana.

The minister says corruption was a big problem in his ministry, which sackings were not solving.

Amoako-Atta said more corrupt persons replaced persons in his ministry who were sacked for corruption.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh