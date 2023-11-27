A Ghanaian man has left many inspired after a video of him talking about hard work went viral

The man based in Canada also admonished people to work hard even if they are not being paid

Many people who reacted to the video commended the young man for his uplifting and inspiring words

A Ghanaian man resident in Canada has earned the admiration of many after he advised people on the relevance of hard work.

Taken to TikTok, the young man @ortiz_all_day, who was apparently at work, paused for a moment to admonish his followers on the need for them to give off their maximum best in whatever job they may find themselves.

Even though salary is a major factor that motivates one to work, the young man stressed the need for people to give their best even if their services do not come with any financial reward.

"Even if you are not being paid, wholeheartedly and know that this the work that Lord has given, you will be blessed if you have his mindset," he said in the video.

Netizens commend the young man

His inspiring message on the relevance of hard work was received as many thronged the comment section of the video to side with him.

Ibra commented:

Some people don't work with passion..Good message my brother..

KINGTECH replied:

The last part weak me

Kwame Prodigy added:

you’ve said it all, this have been my policy from the day I started working

Restore added:

thank you so much for this advice i feel crying

Mahoney JNR added:

Hw3 akatua no! Some employers are exploiting and taking advantage of their employees and ignoring their benefits and rights

Superstar indicated:

God bless you, wanted to say this same thing

Lazy people should not travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man is trending after he advised people who are lazy to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the man said the principle of success abroad is hard work hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

He cited how he works for 11 hours non-stop simply because he needs money to pay school fees.

