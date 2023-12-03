Ghana registered 618 delegates for COP 28 in Dubai per data from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

This figure ranked as the 5th highest in Africa, behind Nigeria, Morroco, Kenya and Tanzania.

The size of the registered delegation was heavily criticised by Ghanaians and other observers online

Ghana registered 618 delegates for COP 28 in Dubai, UAE, according to data from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The list consists of 95 persons on the official "parties" list and 523 on the "party overflow" list.

This figure is more than double the delegation Ghana sent to OP 27 in Egypt, which was 350.

Not all delegates are being sponsored by the government with some being catered for by development parties.

An economist and data scientist, Alfred Appiah, criticised the numbers in comments to YEN.com.gh.

"27% of them are non-state actors, and very possible that they are privately sponsored, but it is illogical for Ghana to send that many people.

"Illogical, especially because Ghana’s position on climate change is clear. We also don’t need 618 people to network with the “big wigs” of this world."

Appiah broke down the data online in charts, sparking criticism of the numbers.

Akufo-Addo calls for more funding to fight climate change

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo called on developed countries to support African countries financially to fight climate change.

Speaking at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, Akufo-Addo said, although Africa contributed very little to global warming, the continent faces the biggest brunt of its effects.

Despite suffering from some of the worst impacts of climate change, Africa receives a measly 12% of the financing it needs to fight the phenomenon.

African leaders issue declaration after Africa Climate Summit

At the end of the Africa Climate Summit 2023, African leaders issued a declaration proposing new taxes across the world.

The taxes would be used to fund action against climate change.

Dubbed the Nairobi Declaration, it was issued at the end of the three-day Climate Summit in Nairobi.

The declaration is expected to form the basis of their negotiating position at this year's COP28 summit in Dubai in November.

