About 300 displaced persons in Mepe are among the first people to get a new settlement after the flooding from the Akosombo dam spillage.

The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced the resettlement on his social media, describing it as a great success.

He expressed gratitude to the Construction Ambassadors of the First Sky Group, chiefs in Mepe and his office.

Ablakwa also said his office would cover utilities in the new settlement.

“This Safe Alternative Housing Project provides another key advantage of ensuring that all displaced persons at Mepe St. Kizito Senior Technical School have now been relocated so that the school which almost collapsed, would be saved.”

The displaced persons had been based at the Mepe St. Kizito Senior Technical School.

Heavy rains and the opening of spill gates of the Akosombo Dam caused heavy flooding in nearby communities that displaced hundreds of residents in the communities in the Volta Region. Many households have been living in makeshift shelters since September.

Not long ago, a distressed woman detailed how her three-bedroom home got flooded in Mepe in Ghana's Volta Region in the wake of the disaster.

Awusife Kagbitor was one of the over 26,000 victims of the floods due to the Akosombo-Kpong dams spillage.

Volta River Authority claims GH¢9M spent so far on relief

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the VRA has quoted GH¢9 million as what has been spent so far on relief efforts for the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage disaster.

At a press conference on Monday, October 23, 2023, a top official of the VRA said initial estimates show that 36,000 people have been affected by the situation.

The VRA disclosed that Zoomlion has been contracted to provide sanitary services in the affected areas.

